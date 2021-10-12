Effects of localisation policy are being watched, says Ebrahim Patel amid cost fears
Limiting cement imports could have a huge inflationary effect on construction, property developers say
12 October 2021 - 19:10
Trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel says the economic effect of the various localisation measures will be constantly monitored amid concerns that the contentious policy could destroy the competitiveness of local industry and increase input costs.
Patel did not say whether a detailed socioeconomic impact study was conducted before the localisation policies were introduced recently. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now