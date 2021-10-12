National Effects of localisation policy are being watched, says Ebrahim Patel amid cost fears Limiting cement imports could have a huge inflationary effect on construction, property developers say B L Premium

Trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel says the economic effect of the various localisation measures will be constantly monitored amid concerns that the contentious policy could destroy the competitiveness of local industry and increase input costs.

Patel did not say whether a detailed socioeconomic impact study was conducted before the localisation policies were introduced recently. ..