CARTOON: Mantashe’s nuclear nonsense

31 August 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Tuesday, August 31 2021

Nuclear build plan alarms energy analysts

Energy experts and environmentalists decry slow, costly and corruption-prone nuclear option
1 day ago

Government to go ahead with nuclear build programme

The department said the decision to build nuclear capacity was partly informed by SA’s nuclear energy policy of 2008
3 days ago

TOM EATON: A financial El Nino has settled over the land

Experts seem to have identified three possible causes, and the first is the slowing and imminent collapse of the ANC
9 hours ago

ANTON EBERHARD: Power market and regulatory reforms can — and must — improve supply

Implications could be far-reaching and will hopefully end load-shedding and power cuts
1 week ago

DAVID MASUREIK: We need a clear and transparent system that empowers energy producers

The infrastructure and expertise that will be required to manage this process will have to be developed rapidly
2 weeks ago
