ANTON EBERHARD: Power market and regulatory reforms can — and must — improve supply

This is a significant development. The energy minister and Nersa were acting as gatekeepers to market access, and new private power projects faced onerous, uncertain and lengthy delays. The previous licence exemptions were only for off-grid, self-generators and for projects less than 1MW. The new exemptions apply to much larger investments and will enable grid-connected projects to sell to multiple customers, even wheeling across the grid to distant electricity users who will no longer have to rely solely on Eskom or municipal supply.

These licence exemptions will prompt further reforms: Nersa project registration processes, as well as grid connection and use of system agreements, will need to be streamlined if investments are to flow.

These reforms are not being driven by any ideological commitment to privatisation, but rather as a pragmatic response to SA’s power shortages. The president uses the metaphor of all our energy eggs being in Eskom’s basket, and if they fall the economy breaks. In his state of the nation addresses he has called for diversification of the country’s electricity supplies and for more competition.

Private sector

Over the past year we have also seen Eskom’s CEO call for more private investment to relieve a constrained power system so the utility has more space to undertake reliability maintenance. Eskom is technically insolvent and survives through government bailouts, a total of R220bn since 2008. It generates less than half the cash it needs to service principal and interest payments on its debt.

No-one will lend Eskom money for new power generation until its balance sheet is deleveraged. The state has no fiscal space to invest in power and its ability to provide sovereign guarantees is evaporating. That leaves the private sector as the main source of funding for new power.

There is now an unprecedented and growing consensus among government, business and labour about power sector and regulatory reforms. When the previous attempt was made — after the publication of the 1998 energy white paper — to restructure Eskom, and to introduce competition and private sector participation, energy-intensive users and business associations were ambivalent; they enjoyed low electricity prices and reliable supply at the time.

Now the material conditions are different: there has been load-shedding in 2007, 2008, 2014, 2015 and every year since 2018, and electricity tariffs have increased fourfold. Business organisations now advocate for power market reform. Even union federation Cosatu issued a statement supporting the licensing exemptions. However, easing investments in distributed energy generation alone will not solve SA’s power crisis; we also need to restructure Eskom and expand utility-scale procurements.

Transmission subsidiary

Two years after the president’s Eskom sustainability task team submitted its recommendations, Eskom’s debt overhang remains unresolved. But another recommendation, on Eskom unbundling, has made progress, mainly due to the leadership of its new CEO.

A separate transmission subsidiary company will be established by year’s end. The next step will be taking that subsidiary out of Eskom as an independent transmission system & market operator (Itsmo), which has responsibility for least-cost and reliable power planning, procurement, contracting, dispatch, system balancing and transmission.