TOM EATON: A financial El Nino has settled over the land
Experts seem to have identified three possible causes, and the first is the slowing and imminent collapse of the ANC
30 August 2021 - 20:20
The cycles of natural, sustainable corruption are as ancient as a silver coin rubbed smooth by the thumbs of the millennia.
Unwavering and predictable as the seasons, they have returned, year after year, century after century, perpetuating the eternal process of extraction and patronage; evaporating the sweat of the poor, drawing it up into the clouds of political hypocrisy that drift above us all, compressing it into cold, hard cash, and finally raining it down into the already overflowing reservoirs of the rich...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now