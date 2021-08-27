National Government to go ahead with nuclear build programme The department said the decision to build nuclear capacity was partly informed by SA’s nuclear energy policy of 2008

The department of mineral resources and energy is to embark on the procurement of 2,500MW of nuclear energy now that the National Electricity Regulator of SA (Nersa) has given its concurrence.

Nersa made its decision on Thursday and the department said in a statement on Friday night that it “will now embark on preparations” for the procurement process...