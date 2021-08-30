National Nuclear build plan alarms energy analysts Energy experts and environmentalists decry slow, costly and corruption-prone nuclear option B L Premium

SA’s plan to proceed with a 2,500MW nuclear new build programme has sparked alarm as environmentalists and energy analysts called it potentially costly and wasteful when SA should be concentrating on not being left behind as other major economies forge ahead with a transition to renewable energy.

The department of mineral resources & energy announced late on Friday that it planned to put the nuclear build programme out to tender at the end of the 2021/22 financial year after the National Energy Regulator of SA gave the plan the go-ahead. While the department has said the procurement process will take until 2024 to conclude, critics are concerned that SA is even considering nuclear power...