Inclusion of the youth in political processes is crucial to stability and peace

The level of youth turnout in elections has been low compared to other age groups worldwide, but this gap is more significant in SA than in the rest of the world. The youth vote less frequently, stand as candidates less often, and remain underrepresented in electoral managerial functions.

Though the SA youth of the 1970s-1990s participated in and initiated the movement to fight for equal rights and democracy in the era of struggle for independence, the current generation of youth is not participating as much. Nearly a third of SA's present electorate is too young to have any personal memory of apartheid. No memory of race classification, segregation or other injustice, components that prompted their parents' political involvement.

The youth has been exercising power outside formal electoral processes in situations of social and economic exclusion and difficulty. Various reasons are reported to contribute to low levels of youth participation in elections, such as a general sense of alienation from political processes and ongoing weak economic growth characterised by minimal job opportunities available to young people.

Despite efforts by government, civil society and other stakeholders, there is much work to be done to build their confidence in the formal democratic electoral system as a vehicle for political renewal, and encourage them to actively participate in electoral processes. The following factors should be considered to address youth apathy:

The use of modern technology: Global research indicates modern technology has contributed much to youth participation in elections. Social media has played a significant role in increasing youths' political interest in politics. Young voters tend to become voters for life. According to the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), celebrity endorsement has also played an important role, building a bridge between politics and youth. Seeing people the youth looks up to participating influences them to vote. Entertainment/edutainment is another avenue, as well as targeted educational interventions.

Resource mobilisation: The biggest challenge for young people entering politics is the mobilisation of resources. There are limited resources for youth participation in politics. With little additional resources it is often tricky for electoral management bodies to engage in initiatives to encourage participation. Building confidence takes time and requires engagement with others in a respectful manner. Sourcing funds for political campaigns is likely to be a continuing challenge for young people. It is vital to secure funding to support the participation of young people.

Multifaceted approach: The youth in SA is too large to remain on the margins of the democratic process. A multifaceted approach is required that covers all areas of the electoral cycle. Three key areas for youth engagement are considering young people as voters, as electoral contestants, and as election managers. In addition to active participation as voters on election day, there is a need to include actions that will encourage young people to enter the political space and be represented in political parties and hence in legislative structures.

Political parties and civil society organisations:Political parties remain a vital barrier to youth participation in decision-making structures through their control over the submission of the lists of electoral candidates. The electoral management body should therefore consider facilitating interparty dialogue to foster broader agreements on the need for the advancement of the youth as electoral contestants. It is more likely to achieve its goals when promoting young people as voters by working with youth-focused civil society groups. They must also consider youth in their internal organisational strategies and allow young people to train for and serve in managerial positions.

In summary, perceptions of exclusion have resulted in young people seeking alternative ways to express their dissatisfaction. When frustration reaches high levels, especially in transitional and fragile states, youths may turn to civil disobedience and violence. Therefore, the inclusion of the youth in political processes is crucial to longer-term stability and peace. When young people engage, authoritarian regimes fall and countries' political trajectories may shift.

Dr Msuya is a researcher at Durban University of Technology. Dr Kariuki is executive director of the Democracy Development Programme. They write in their personal capacities.