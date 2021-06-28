Ancient England-Germany history will count for little at Euro last-16 clash
Yashoda the elephant oracle has predicted a German victory over the old enemy
28 June 2021 - 16:46
While all the reminders of past encounters, penalty shoot-outs and “curses” ahead of England’s last-16 meeting with Germany resonate with many, for those who will play at Wembley on Tuesday it is ancient — and largely irrelevant — history.
England have lost to Germany in their last three knockout meetings at big tournaments, in 1990, 1996 and 2010, with the first two coming after penalty shoot-outs in the semifinals being particularly painful...
