Nomading is the new jet-setting – travel trends that speak to SA’s youth

Last year was one filled with restrictions around movement, interaction and travel. Young people have a desire to travel locally and internationally and the easing of restrictions around travel means they are starting to plan for future trips, much to the relief of the travel industry.

A recent Sunday Times GenNext online discussion, in partnership with the Gautrain, focused on the trends that speak to SA youth, what they expect from public transport, and how the Gautrain is creating a window into the future.

SA has so much to offer to offer travellers, said Gautrain Management Agency COO Tshepo Kgobe. Travel has become easier and more convenient with the introduction of apps such as the Gauteng on the Move app, which provides commuters with real-time public transit information, timetables and fares for Gauteng public transport operators including the Gautrain, minibus taxi services and other transport providers.

Quoting travel author Anthony Bourdain, Kgobe said: “Travel changes you. As you move through this life and this world, you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small. And in return, life — and travel — leave marks on you.”

Siyabonga Mabaso, the executive manager for transport integration and planning at the Gautrain Management Agency, explained that the Gautrain’s network is supported by feeder services which help to connect economic nodes with other hubs. The Gautrain has also partnered with minibus taxis to improve its network. Travellers expect public transport service providers to provide safe, affordable and efficient services – all of which the Gautrain does. The rail service follows all the necessary health protocols to ensure travellers are safe from Covid.

Earlier this year the Gautrain launched a student promotion which offers a 25% discount on train trips between two stations. The promotion is open to full-time students under the age of 25 who are registered at an accredited institution of higher education in Gauteng.

Technology and social media have had a significant impact on how we travel, including how we plan for a trip, with apps like Google Maps playing a leading role. Travellers are increasingly using apps like TripAdvisor to plan their trips, while most accommodation booking apps provide useful information about destinations. In a similar vein, most airlines are launching apps which allow for a touch-free travel experience in order to protect the health of travellers.

As lockdown restrictions have eased, young people are eager to explore and travel, with activities such as hiking growing in popularity. Domestic travel is significantly more affordable than international travel, with travellers spoilt for choice of places to see and things to do in SA. As travellers travel more consciously, the use of public transport services like the Gautrain is likely to be on the increase.

Sunday Times GenNext, now in its 17th year, is the leading annual brand preference and consumer behaviour research on the youth. The GenNext survey provides meaningful insights into the minds of SA youth. From this year, all youth capabilities, including the annual 2021 Sunday Times GenNext youth survey, will be enhanced by the strategic might of Yellowwood.