Economy Think-tank calls for policy reform to fix ‘catastrophic’ youth unemployment The Centre for Development Enterprise points to dire consequences of joblessness and inadequate education BL PREMIUM

A development think-tank has called for urgent policy reform, urging the government to accelerate labour-intensive growth to arrest the runaway problem of youth unemployment in SA.

The Centre for Development Enterprise (CDE), an independent policy analysis and advocacy organisation, said unless young people join the ranks of the employed work force in larger numbers soon, “politics will continue to fracture and become increasingly dysfunctional, and human potential will be wasted”...