BEN TUROK: Ramaphosa wants to knock out corruption but has one hand tied behind his back

Let us set aside any doubts about President Cyril Ramaphosa wanting to fight corruption in our state institutions. He has taken some important initial steps that indicate the direction he wishes to go. The real question is whether he has the power to do so.

Ramaphosa clearly has substantial power with respect to appointments at the top level of state institutions, but we now know that corruption has seeped down to some of the smallest municipalities, and it is not at all clear that the president’s wishes find any purchase there, and indeed even at provincial level.

I raise this issue because there is now abundant evidence that there are pockets of resistance to the exposure of corruption, and this includes the clique around former president Jacob Zuma, who are not afraid of supporting him publicly. Among these is no less than ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Their power lies within ANC structures rather than the state, and we can now see how quite fierce battles take place involving those structures.

To get a broad sense of the balance of power we have to go back to the original source of power within the ANC and the government. The constitution of the ANC gives local branches the basic power, which is conveyed upwards through two processes. First, branches elect delegates to national conference. The larger the branch, the more delegates. Second, branches make nominations for parliament and the provincial legislatures in what is called the list process.

The national conference elects the top six officials and the national executive (which will subsequently elect the smaller national working committee). The top six meet weekly and form the engine room of everything. At present it consists of Ramaphosa as president; David Mabuza, deputy president; Magashule; Jessie Duarte, deputy secretary-general; Gwede Mantashe, party chair; and Paul Mashathile, treasurer.

Ramaphosa has enormous power as president of the country. But Magashule also has a great deal of power as de facto head of Luthuli House, the ANC headquarters. I will examine each in turn.

As president, Ramaphosa appoints his cabinet and through his ministers is in control of the public service, army and police. He appoints the premiers of the provinces and through his ministers controls the state-owned enterprises.

As secretary-general, Magashule acts on behalf of the top six, but with considerable personal discretion. He oversees the provinces, the ANC in parliament and all ANC branches. He is in charge of all arrangements for national conferences and for national policy conferences in between the national conferences.