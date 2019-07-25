Opinion / Between the Chains SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Take the lead, Mr President We cannot continue floating aimlessly or the thieves will steal a march on us again. And the damage would be too ghastly to contemplate BL PREMIUM

Cyril Ramaphosa has been president for more than 18 months now. It’s about time he heeded the advice of William Shakespeare: "There is a tide in the affairs of men, Which taken at the flood, leads on to fortune."

This is something Ramaphosa seemed to get at the outset of his presidency. Getting rid of his predecessor, the wrecking ball that is Jacob Zuma, took a great deal of courage. Together with his patriotic comrades in the ANC, this was his biggest single act of patriotic duty.