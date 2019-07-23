Mosebenzi Zwane took his choir to India instead of Vrede farmers

The state capture inquiry on Tuesday heard how intended beneficiaries of the controversial Estina dairy farm project were duped by senior government officials in the Free State.

One of the intended beneficiaries, Vrede small-scale farmer Ephraim Dhlamini, described two years of frustrating back-and-forth discussions between the group of farmers and the government, which eventually resulted in the farmers not receiving a cent from the project.

The project, which was signed off in 2012, was promoted by the provincial government as a tool to benefit small-scale Free State farmers. It entailed using their services to produce and sell milk on a large scale. However, of the R220m transferred out of state coffers to Estina — a Gupta-linked company contracted by the Free State’s agricultural department to run the project — only 1% was spent on actual farming.

Most of the balance went to individuals and entities associated with the Guptas. Part of it was used to fund a Gupta wedding at Sun City. Ace Magashule, who was Free State premier at the time, and former agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane were allegedly among the key facilitators who oversaw the deal.

Magashule is now the ANC secretary-general and Zwane is heading the transport portfolio committee in the National Assembly.