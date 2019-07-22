Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane ‘opted for personal insults’ over questions about Vrede dairy project

Alleged Gupta lieutenants Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane were aware of irregularities taking place in the Vrede dairy project but curiously allowed for substantial payments to be made towards the programme, the state capture commission heard on Monday.

DA Free State leader and agriculture & rural development committee member in the provincial legislature Roy Jankielsohn told the commission that Magashule, a former premier of the province and Zwane, a former agriculture MEC, opted to use “personal insults” against him and his party colleagues rather than attend to questions raised over the controversial project in the legislature.

Magashule and Zwane could not be immediately reached for comment.

Legislature speaker Mamiki Qabathe shielded Zwane from accounting for the scandal, Jankielsohn added.

The Vrede dairy project scandal saw at least R200m of taxpayers’ money meant for emerging black farmers in the Free State small town of Vrede flowing to a Gupta-linked company, Estina. Some of the loot was allegedly used to settle the bills for the Guptas’ lavish family wedding at Sun City in 2013.