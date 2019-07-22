Why Cyril Ramaphosa will struggle to grow the economy
Growth will falter in 2019 as President Cyril Ramaphosa struggles to turn the economy around while fighting battles within the ANC
22 July 2019 - 21:34
Power struggles within the ANC are likely to hinder President Cyril Ramaphosa from implementing his reform agenda and turning around SA’s battered economy.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.