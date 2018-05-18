Economic constraints likely to show Donald Trump is all mouth and no muscle

However, trade definitely appears to be a higher priority for Trump than previous administrations. Being tougher on the US’s trading partners has been a longstanding concern of Trump’s. In his book The America We Deserve, Trump writes that "we’ve fallen into the habit of mistaking the easy availability of cheap, sweatshop-produced product for solid and sustainable economic stability…. What I would do if elected president would be to appoint myself US trade representative…. Our trading partners would have to sit across the table from Donald Trump and I guarantee you the rip-off of the US would end."

Over the past few decades, the global economy has benefited from significantly lower barriers to global trade. In the US, the average tariff on imported goods has fallen from 20% in 1934 to just 1.5% prior to Trump’s recent announcements. Today, however, the world — and China in particular — sit across the negotiating table from Trump, and he is promising to stop the "rip-off’". How far Trump is prepared to go is uncertain, but were he to deliver on his election campaign’s promise of increasing the effective tariff in the US to 10%, the US and the world economy would be in for a nasty shock.

Having downplayed the likelihood of any significant protectionism in 2017, markets have sold off in 2018 partly in response to Trump finally implementing some tariff increases. But it is still far from certain that he is pursuing a full-scale trade war. For a start, the initial measures he announced are relatively modest. Even if fully implemented, they affect less than 0.5% of the US economy. Furthermore, the probability seems high that the final outcome of Trump’s trade measures will fall far short of the opening salvo. For example, he initially threatened a 50% tariff on steel imports from China, Russia and other non-US partners with quotas imposed on imports from US allies. However, this has been watered down to a 25% tariff on China and Russia, with exemptions on most other countries. Even this outcome could be further watered down in coming weeks.

Of course this may simply be a negotiating strategy. It is clear, however, that in a world of global supply chains, tariffs are a blunt instrument unlikely to achieve the desired effect. The aim of the steel tariffs is clearly to increase the cost of imported steel, to increase US steel production and reduce imports from the rest of the world. Since 2009, however, US steel prices went up by 50%, but production actually fell by 60%. Obviously something more than prices was at play, so it’s hard to see why this tariff is going to increase US production when the 50% price increase since 2009 did not.

More broadly, in Unbalanced: The Codependency of America and China, Stephen Roach argues that Chinese labour input in the manufacturing sector was $2.30 an hour, while the average for the foreign suppliers ranked two to 10 was $26 per hour. Raising tariffs on Chinese manufacturers would simply shift the US towards higher-cost producers, with negative consequences for the US consumer.

The US may well end up with lower output and a bigger trade deficit.

Just how much of an impact will Trump’s taxes have on the world economy?