MEDICAL SERVICES
Teamwork and more integration could revitalise healthcare
It may be that in SA, too, the key drivers of change will be the private sector
In the recent National Health Insurance white paper, the government set out the agenda for national healthcare insurance, committing to value-based purchase principles.
It is time for medical aid schemes to respond, but unfortunately we have not yet seen much response of substance, with many opting to defend the status quo.
While we are not yet in the same position as the US — where many families’ benefits have diminished for years in the face of escalating prices and are now risking their health and financial future by giving up cover entirely — we are heading that way.
The diminishing portion of South Africans with medical aid scheme cover (now 15%) experience similar symptoms of a system in crisis.
Regular above-inflation premium increases mean that fewer young working South Africans can afford private medical aid scheme cover, and those who do purchase it are routinely faced with high out-of-pocket copayments or no payment at all.
In the US, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan are teaming up to form an independent healthcare company for their 500,000 employees.
In a strong statement of frustration with the poor management of healthcare insurance, which is costing them or their employees up to 40% more than is necessary, these companies are demonstrating the business sense to get directly involved in working towards lower premiums and better quality of care.
Private business
It may be that in SA, too, the key drivers of change will be the private business sector — a stakeholder that up to this point has been surprisingly quiet.
In SA, medical aid scheme actuaries ascribe high premium increases to ageing memberships with a growing prevalence of chronic illness, as well as pricey technological advances.
What is not acknowledged, however, are two key elements well within scheme control, namely the poorly structured healthcare benefit design and delivery system that determines how patients use medical services (mostly in hospital), and the consequent poor value production of the sector.
Brave steps by schemes to support a reformed system are urgently needed — especially a radical rethinking of the way medical practitioners form practices and are paid for their services.
First, schemes must restructure their tariff fee schedules, which pay clinicians to work alone.
Paying clinicians as individual practitioners compromises care (protocol compliance is very hard) and productivity (specialists do the work usually done by less costly professionals). It also creates the wrong type of competition — between lone clinicians rather than between teams, which should compete on their reputation for great, holistic outcomes.
Second, the fee-for-service model needs to be scrapped. Fees that pay for volumes of services do not reward better health outcomes or high productivity.
The result is that doctors’ actions, rather than patients’ outcomes, are at the centre of work performed and a cohesive, multidisciplinary and shared approach to patients’ treatment is absent.
Finally, scheme benefits need to support community level care, not just pay well for care performed in hospital.
Services that could be done in general practitioners’ rooms or alternative facilities are currently routinely done in hospitals, where their costs are covered but at a price about 10 times higher than they could be.
Currently, this continues in the absence of oversight. No one is routinely measuring system outcomes and productivity, so no one knows just how poor their fragmented performance is, and there is no consequence or incentive for continuous improvement. As a result, the system has remained stuck in its low value production for decades.
Small-scale efforts by some schemes are beginning to support individual clinician protocol compliance but do not promote comprehensive, team-based system improvement. Consequently their impact is marginal.
As schemes’ "managed care" efforts happen in parallel, with different approaches and without shared aims, the effect on the ground for doctors is more frustrating administration rather than compelling major practice reform.
Adopting fully integrated accountable care team models with serious rewards for good outcomes and high productivity — whether within National Health Insurance or another model — is the way forward.
Pressure needs to come from many fronts if we are to see real reform.
In particular, business has a major role to play in demanding that medical funders do a better job managing the healthcare delivery system for their staff.
• Ruff is cofounder of healthcare management company PPO Serve.
