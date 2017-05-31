Courts are a bulwark against state overreach, not trespassers in politics

This judicial overreach argument even invokes the spectre of a potential judicial coup. We are warned that the recent applications for a secret ballot on the Zuma no-confidence vote in Parliament and for a review of Zuma’s March 2017 cabinet reshuffle are "as much a threat to constitutional democracy as the political behaviour they seek to counter".

These accusations echo Judge Siraj Desai’s remarks at a March 2017 National Association of Democratic Lawyers conference, where he reportedly said: "The issues they [nongovernmental organisations] advocate are issues … where the courts are being used to frustrate, not advance, democracy.

"So, I think when one draws a comparison between organisations such as the Helen Suzman Foundation and AfriForum, one must start on the premise that these are suspect organisations."

These allegations leave us disquieted. This anxiety stems from an awareness of how effective accusations of courts meddling in matters political once were in SA. Also, because such accusations strike such a particularly discordant note in a constitutional democracy.

During the formative years of statutory apartheid’s assault on basic common law values, National Party politicians often resorted to the judicial overreach charge so as to cow a perceived liberal judiciary.

Perhaps the most notorious use of this tactic was prime minister DF Malan’s 1952 speech in Parliament, where he warned the courts not to hinder the rollout of apartheid legislation as "[n]either Parliament nor the people of SA will be prepared to acquiesce in a position where the legal sovereignty of the lawfully and democratically elected representatives of the people is denied, and where appointed judicial authority assumes … the right to pass judgment on the exercise of its legislative powers by the elected representatives of the people".

Malan’s warning had its desired effect. A decade later and perhaps in the most risible executive-minded judgment in South African history, the Appellate Division in Lockhat (1961) upheld a crude, legally unsanctioned regulation, and in so doing described apartheid "as the grand social experiment of the times" on which it dared not pass judgment. That judgment by and large exemplified the tone of judicial acquiescence during the apartheid era.