Courts are a bulwark against state overreach, not trespassers in politics
Accusations of meddling helped to cow apartheid judges, but are out of place when Constitution is supreme
The Constitutional Court unflinchingly and famously decided that President Jacob Zuma violated the Constitution in failing to comply with the remedial action ordered by the public protector in her Nkandla report.
When confronted with the government’s self-created social grants fiasco, the same court held public officials to their constitutional obligations and gave effect to the grantees’ fundamental rights.
Since then, there has sadly been a recurrence of the harmful notion that democracy requires that judges dare not venture into political terrain and when doing so they are, perhaps unwittingly, complicit in a threat to SA’s democratic order.
Thus, so the argument goes, the outcomes in the Nkandla and social grants matters are indicative of a judiciary "taking over the job of democratic politics" — as recently stated by political analyst Steven Friedman. Political parties and nongovernmental organisations are to blame: they "want judges not to strengthen democratic politics, but to take it over".
This judicial overreach argument even invokes the spectre of a potential judicial coup. We are warned that the recent applications for a secret ballot on the Zuma no-confidence vote in Parliament and for a review of Zuma’s March 2017 cabinet reshuffle are "as much a threat to constitutional democracy as the political behaviour they seek to counter".
These accusations echo Judge Siraj Desai’s remarks at a March 2017 National Association of Democratic Lawyers conference, where he reportedly said: "The issues they [nongovernmental organisations] advocate are issues … where the courts are being used to frustrate, not advance, democracy.
"So, I think when one draws a comparison between organisations such as the Helen Suzman Foundation and AfriForum, one must start on the premise that these are suspect organisations."
These allegations leave us disquieted. This anxiety stems from an awareness of how effective accusations of courts meddling in matters political once were in SA. Also, because such accusations strike such a particularly discordant note in a constitutional democracy.
During the formative years of statutory apartheid’s assault on basic common law values, National Party politicians often resorted to the judicial overreach charge so as to cow a perceived liberal judiciary.
Perhaps the most notorious use of this tactic was prime minister DF Malan’s 1952 speech in Parliament, where he warned the courts not to hinder the rollout of apartheid legislation as "[n]either Parliament nor the people of SA will be prepared to acquiesce in a position where the legal sovereignty of the lawfully and democratically elected representatives of the people is denied, and where appointed judicial authority assumes … the right to pass judgment on the exercise of its legislative powers by the elected representatives of the people".
Malan’s warning had its desired effect. A decade later and perhaps in the most risible executive-minded judgment in South African history, the Appellate Division in Lockhat (1961) upheld a crude, legally unsanctioned regulation, and in so doing described apartheid "as the grand social experiment of the times" on which it dared not pass judgment. That judgment by and large exemplified the tone of judicial acquiescence during the apartheid era.
Happily, and by contrast, judges under the democratic Constitution are expressly enjoined to strike down legislation based on overarching, democratic legal and judicial values. SA’s courts are also designedly counter-majoritarian. They are the bulwark against state overreach and the vehicle through which the rights of minorities are vindicated when the ordinary democratic process does not adequately facilitate their participation in democracy.
This is a far cry from the courts’ role under apartheid. The courts are accorded adjudicative powers — a uniquely judicial role — to determine whether laws are constitutionally democratic, not only in form, but also in substance.
The courts have been accorded a foundational role in shaping SA’s living democracy. This role is a nuanced one: courts constitute a co-equal branch of government and, consequently, must participate together with the other branches in strengthening democracy and, as the preamble to the Constitution incants, "improving the quality of life of all citizens".
The courts have an active role in shaping society precisely because in SA’s democracy, the Constitution is the touchstone of lawful authority.
The Constitution, not Parliament, is supreme. For this reason, when something is not authorised by the Constitution, in the ringing words of Chief Justice Ismail Mahomed, "[n]o Parliament, no official and no institution is immune from judicial scrutiny in such circumstance".
SA is still, as Judge Dennis Davis has commented, in a period of constitutional adolescence. In such an era in which parties do (entirely legitimately, we suggest) indeed engage in lawfare, the limits of the judicial function in highly contested cases may prove difficult to determine.
Accusations of judicial overreach rest on the discredited notion that the limit to judicial functioning in SA’s constitutional democracy is to be located in judges deferring to the majority in matters deemed political.
Litigants do not become "suspect organisations" when instituting matters with charged political overtones. SA’s growth into constitutional adulthood requires the courts to grapple with and decide the matters, political or not, that parties may bring before them.
• Rome is a senior counsel and member of the Johannesburg Bar and Raizon is a junior counsel and member of the Johannesburg Bar. This article is written in their personal capacity.
