Inside the bitter battle to be the next president of South Africa

While Zuma is constitutionally barred from serving a third term, he has a vested interest in the succession race: He may be reliant on his replacement to shield him from graft charges that were dropped weeks before he became president in 2009 and which the main opposition party is fighting to have reinstated. He’s thrown his weight behind Dlamini-Zuma, his ex-wife and the mother of four of his more than 20 children. “Zuma’s own fate beyond 2017 hinges on who gets elected as ANC leader,” says Daryl Glaser, a politics professor at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. “As long as he’s around, he’ll be in a position to influence who becomes his successor.”

Zuma, who joined the ANC in his youth and like Nelson Mandela served time in South Africa’s infamous Robben Island prison before rising through the party’s ranks, has been dogged by a succession of scandals, including a finding by the nation’s top court that he violated his oath of office by refusing to repay taxpayer money spent on a swimming pool and other upgrades to his private home. Discontent with his rule contributed in August 2016 to the ANC’s worst electoral performance since the end of apartheid in municipal elections. The party lost control of Pretoria, the capital, and Johannesburg, the country’s economic hub, though it retained a 62 percent majority in Parliament, which elects the president.

Anti-Zuma sentiment reached an apex after he fired his well-respected finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, on March 31, a decision that prompted S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings Ltd. to cut South Africa’s credit rating to junk. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets to demand the president’s ouster, opposition parties filed a motion of no confidence in Parliament, and unionists who helped him win control of the ANC in 2007 booed him at a May Day rally. Former President Kgalema Motlanthe and Nobel laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu were among those who called on him to quit. “Zuma has been sustained by a faction of the ANC that has created a business patronage network that protects him,” says Solly Mapaila, the second deputy general-secretary of the South African Communist Party, which is part of the ANC-led ruling coalition. “It is time we stand up to protect South Africa’s resources and not allow him to run away with them. He must go.”

Zuma, 75, denies wrongdoing, accuses his critics of trying to protect the interests of “white monopoly capital,” and says he’ll serve out his second term unless the ANC decides otherwise. While the party’s executive committee has backed him so far, an increasing number of its members have been speaking out against him.