Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
Politics

NATASHA MARRIAN: Each challenge erodes Zuma’s power

The ANC is not as concerned with removing Zuma as it is with its own survival over that of the country

30 May 2017 - 05:11 Natasha Marrian
Selfish: The ANC is more concerned about its own survival. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Selfish: The ANC is more concerned about its own survival. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

SA is learning a hard lesson.

It is testing the bounds in a variety of ways on how to rid itself of a leader taking it down a path of destruction.

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) predictably did not remove President Jacob Zuma - it was a long shot and those who called for it knew it.

But every time an NEC is held in which Zuma is challenged, his power is tested.

The limits of his power were unknown before Nhlanhla Nene's removal as finance minister in December 2015.

Since then, every test Zuma has faced and every challenge made to his authority has shown the slow but steady erosion of that power.

There remains a danger, though, in his continued languishing in the Union Buildings - this is the man who in the space of four days appointed two finance ministers, wiping about R90bn from government pension funds within 48 hours.

Zuma survives another dramatic challenge to his leadership

President Jacob Zuma tells the ANC’s national executive committee that he will not step down.
Politics
1 day ago

The ANC is not as concerned with removing Zuma as it is with its own survival.

This is the lesson for the ANC: the consequences of putting its own interests above the interests of the people it serves.

But it is also an indication of the weaknesses in the internal functioning of our political parties - it shows that our dependence on personalities, rather than on policy and principle, is leading us down a road to nowhere.

The ANC is not alone in this malaise. Think DA and Helen Zille, IFP and Mangosuthu Buthelezi, EFF and Julius Malema.

The next lesson where tough choices will have to be made is the pending no confidence vote in Parliament.

The NEC has given its marching orders, and none of the party's MPs will vote in favour of the motion, whether it is secret or not.

If the Constitution does not provide specifically for votes of conscience in Parliament in general, by allowing secret ballots, why would a motion of no confidence in a president be an exception?

But what of an ANC-led motion of no confidence? The ANC NEC is a group of just over 100 members, the party has some 249 seats in Parliament.

If the NEC cannot muster the courage to remove its president within the party, what is stopping its parliamentarians?

Another route is the EFF’s impeachment application in the Constitutional Court. It is a long shot, given the reach of the court into the terrain of the other arms of government. But ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe told journalists on Monday that “judicial overreach” is often a “function of omission and commission on our [the ANC's] part".

It was the first admission by the ANC that its government’s constant encounters with the judiciary are self-inflicted.

In the final analysis, SA has to learn how to rid itself of an errant president but also, more importantly, how not to elect one in the first place

