Supreme Court of Appeal gets first female head

26 May 2017 - 10:32 Mfuneko Toyana
Judge Mandisa Maya. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
President Jacob Zuma has formally appointed Justice Mandisa Maya as judge-president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, the president’s office said on Friday, making her the first woman to occupy the position.

"Her appointment to the position elevates her to the third highest position in the judicial branch, after the chief justice and deputy chief justice," Zuma said.

Maya’s nomination for the post was announced in March.

She fills the vacancy left by the departure of Justice Lex Mpati.

She was appointed as an acting judge of the high court in 1999 and a full-time judge the following year.

Maya has acted as a judge at the Labour Court‚ has been an acting judge in the Supreme Court of Appeal, and an acting judge at the Constitutional Court.

Reuters, with TMG Digital

