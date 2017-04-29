South Africans are being asked to choose between two sets of shady bedfellows
Those pitting State Capturers against White Monopoly Capital offer a false choice, writes Simon Mtsuki
Since the Cabinet reshuffle of March 31, we have seen a raging battle between critics and apologists, which has played out quite dramatically in our public discourse. The disturbing consequence of the current state of our country is that many of us find ourselves in a quandary brought about by the narratives advanced by the main players in this battle. We find ourselves torn between being against "White Monopoly Capital" or against "State Capture."
This is a battle of corruption versus privilege. In our current narratives of heroes and villains, we are stuck in the compromising position of rooting for the demise of privilege while unintentionally supporting victory for patronage and the corruption it usually breeds.
For example, it is common knowledge that the concentration of our economy in the hands of a few has been a great challenge for our nation. Therefore, those who stall the transformation of the economy are the enemies of public good.
Enter the State Capturers, who are ostensibly fighting White Monopoly Capital but in fact have another agenda. Their primary motivation is self-enrichment; they want a piece of the privilege-pie, and because the capitalists are unwilling to share, the State Capturers are taking their battle to the public space to garner moral support for their campaign.
The rationale for both sides for enlisting us is: "The enemy of my enemy is my friend, and if we defeat our common enemy we will all win."
But whichever camp we support, we find ourselves with shady bedfellows. That is why so many black people have been reluctant to attend the marches and counter marches that have been occurring.
I refuse to be part of either camp. I reject both White Monopoly Capital and State Capture because they are both destructive, and going down either path will lead us into an abyss from which we may never return.
A fierce battle is raging for the soul of the South African public. It is well co-ordinated and well funded on both sides, since the reward for those who gain the support of the majority is command of the country’s riches.
Both sides have an insatiable desire to accumulate wealth and are even willing to finance so called analysts and commentators to feed the public half-truths and misstatements, to arouse emotions and garner support for their cause.
This is no different from the US government using half-true intelligence reports to enrage its citizens, enlisting their support for an army whose formation was primarily to satisfy the unquenchable thirst of Western oil companies and financiers.
Ordinary South Africans should resist the temptation to be part of this battle; refuse to be enlisted in either army.
My gut tells me that as we approach the ANC elective conference and the 2019 national election, these campaigns will become even more fierce, strategic and enraging. To paraphrase the apostle James, "Resist this temptation and it will flee from you."
• Mtsuki is a writer and professional speaker.
Please login or register to comment.