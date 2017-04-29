South Africans are being asked to choose between two sets of shady bedfellows

Enter the State Capturers, who are ostensibly fighting White Monopoly Capital but in fact have another agenda. Their primary motivation is self-enrichment; they want a piece of the privilege-pie, and because the capitalists are unwilling to share, the State Capturers are taking their battle to the public space to garner moral support for their campaign.

The rationale for both sides for enlisting us is: "The enemy of my enemy is my friend, and if we defeat our common enemy we will all win."

But whichever camp we support, we find ourselves with shady bedfellows. That is why so many black people have been reluctant to attend the marches and counter marches that have been occurring.

I refuse to be part of either camp. I reject both White Monopoly Capital and State Capture because they are both destructive, and going down either path will lead us into an abyss from which we may never return.

A fierce battle is raging for the soul of the South African public. It is well co-ordinated and well funded on both sides, since the reward for those who gain the support of the majority is command of the country’s riches.

Both sides have an insatiable desire to accumulate wealth and are even willing to finance so called analysts and commentators to feed the public half-truths and misstatements, to arouse emotions and garner support for their cause.