Oxfam SA has vowed to turn the spotlight on the country’s wealth gap during the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa next week.

As part of its "Even It Up" campaign‚ the aid and development charity will call on the government to build an economy that is inclusive of all South Africans‚ and not only the preserve of the country’s wealthy.

WEF Africa‚ which runs in Durban from May 3 to 5‚ will see a gathering of local and international captains of industry‚ government and civil society to discuss solutions to create economic opportunities for Africans.