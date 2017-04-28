Suspicion about alleged R60m ‘state-capture’ coup

The alleged coup plotter planning to assassinate President Jacob Zuma and those close to him is said to have written a letter to a mining mogul, demanding R60m in assistance to carry out his mission.

The bizarre media statement by the Hawks, referring to its uncovering of an "Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance" aiming to assassinate state-capture beneficiaries, has raised questions about the authenticity and motives of its alleged probe into the matter.

The authenticity of the letter and the allegations contained in it are still to be assessed.

This follows a string of dodgy intelligence reports that have been used to discredit respected politicians and institutions.

A letter allegedly written by the suspect reads: "It is now in our hands to request financial assistance and support for the amount of R60-million in order to finance our undercover coup plot mission to assassinate Jacob Zuma and his entire state capture regime in the interest of South Africa."

The 23-year-old man of Soshanguve was arrested on Wednesday night and will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The letter further states: "All South Africans, have long been protesting and struggling against Jacob Zuma’s bad governance, rampant corruption, state capture, economic meltdown, self-interest, fraud and failure to protect and uphold the constitution of this country."

Zuma and his controversial friends, the Gupta family, were said to be among those on the list to be killed by the man.

Some 19 individuals — perceived to be state-capture beneficiaries — were said to be targeted. The hit list had included former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, cabinet ministers Mosebenzi Zwane and Des van Rooyen, MKMVA chairman Kebby Maphatsoe, ANCYL president Collen Maine and National Prosecution Authority head Shaun Abrahams.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the suspect and founder member of the "Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance" was arrested on Wednesday in Midrand while telling "donors" how the assassination of state-capture beneficiaries would be carried out by "undercover coup snipers".