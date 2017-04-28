Business meets Jacob Zuma on trust deficit

Both credit ratings agencies said the reshuffle created uncertainty about SA’s policy path.

Mohale clarified that BLSA had no issues with Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba or Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi. But the organisation took issue with Zuma.

"The job [of attracting investment] has been rendered more difficult by the surprising recall of [the] Treasury from an international road show, which was meant to promote investment and subsequently worsened by the wholesale cabinet reshuffle.

"The president approved the road show so why would he call them back?" asked Mohale.

"As business, we can’t boycott SA as an investment destination — we can’t boycott the CEO initiatives we’ve started to champion SMMEs [small, medium and micro-enterprises] and increase youth unemployment; we can’t boycott a sitting with government," he said.

Boycotting talks with the government would not help to reduce high levels of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

The government, business and labour had over 18 months worked tirelessly to maintain SA’s sovereign credit ratings. To achieve this goal, they had devised a package of measures that would result in structural reform and place SA back on a growth path. But the reshuffle represented a major blow to these efforts, with business saying the president’s move had undone all that work.

Gigaba arrived back from his inaugural and solo international investment road show on Wednesday. He raised eyebrows by not taking businesspeople with him.

Gigaba met international investors and Moody’s Investors Service in Washington, DC. He gave them a guarantee he was committed to the Treasury’s current policies and fiscal consolidation.

Moody’s gave SA a stay of execution and will make a move in the next 30 to 90 days.

In a note published on April 4, Moody’s said it had placed the country’s long-term debt and unsecured bonds on review for a downgrade. "The decision to initiate a review for downgrade was prompted by the abrupt change in leadership of key government institutions," it said.