Numsa demands above-inflation wage increase in steel sector
Seifsa CEO says talks are going well and the prospect of a standstill is low
21 April 2024 - 18:09
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has told its members in the steel sector to be ready “for any eventuality” as it is locked in wage talks with employers in the bargaining council. The union is demanding above-inflation wage increases.
Numsa, SA’s largest trade union with more than 450,000 members, tabled its demands for increases of 7% in the first year and 6% for the second and third years during the first round of talks at the Metals Engineering Industries Bargaining Council (MEIBC) on April 10. ..
