National / Labour

Naesa and Saefa seek to appeal ruling on extension of wage deal to nonparties

Minority employer organisations argue that the labour court erred in expressing a preference for the extension of bargaining council agreements in general

06 September 2022 - 17:30 Luyolo Mkentane

Two minority employer organisations in the multibillion rand steel and engineering sector have applied for leave to appeal a labour court ruling that approved the extension of a multiterm wage deal to the entire industry.

The National Employers Association of SA (Neasa) and the SA Engineers’ and Founders’ Association (Saefa) failed in their labour court bid in August to interdict the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council (MEIBC) from submitting a request to employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi to gazette and extend a three-year, 6% wage agreement...

