Seifsa chief Elias Monage confident crippling strike can be avoided
08 October 2023 - 17:04
The newly re-elected president of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) is confident the metals and engineering sector can avert another crippling strike like the one of October 2021 that lasted nearly three weeks.
In upcoming wage consultations, the 80-year-old national employer federation will represent 18 independent employer associations with a combined membership of more than 1,000 companies employing over 170,000 people...
