Union threatens protest over Clover cheese factory’s relocation to KwaZulu-Natal
Union fears job losses as Clover plans to move its Lichtenburg factory from the North West due to poor service delivery
22 June 2021 - 20:45
Workers at SA’s largest cheese factory say they will embark on protest action if Clover sticks to its plans to move its Lichtenburg factory from North West to KwaZulu-Natal.
The company has cited poor service delivery by the municipality as the main reason for relocating from the province...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now