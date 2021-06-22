National / Labour Union threatens protest over Clover cheese factory’s relocation to KwaZulu-Natal Union fears job losses as Clover plans to move its Lichtenburg factory from the North West due to poor service delivery BL PREMIUM

Workers at SA’s largest cheese factory say they will embark on protest action if Clover sticks to its plans to move its Lichtenburg factory from North West to KwaZulu-Natal.

The company has cited poor service delivery by the municipality as the main reason for relocating from the province...