National / Labour

Union threatens protest over Clover cheese factory’s relocation to KwaZulu-Natal

Union fears job losses as Clover plans to move its Lichtenburg factory from the North West due to poor service delivery

BL PREMIUM
22 June 2021 - 20:45 Luyolo Mkentane

Workers at SA’s largest cheese factory say they will embark on protest action if Clover sticks to its plans to move its Lichtenburg factory from North West to KwaZulu-Natal.

The company has cited poor service delivery by the municipality as the main reason for relocating from the province...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now