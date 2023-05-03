National / Labour

WATCH: These are the jobs most at risk of being lost

Secretaries, telemarketers, accountants and auditors are among the jobs most at risk of falling away over the next five years, according to a study done by the World Economic Forum.

The report has, however, identified the green energy transition and localisation of supply chains as drivers of job growth in SA.

Business Day TV discussed the findings of the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs report with Denene Erasmus, energy writer for Business Day.

