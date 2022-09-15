×

National

Numsa expects strike certificate over higher wages in motor sector

The biggest union in the country is demanding a 12% increases from employers, who have offered between 3% and 4%

15 September 2022 - 16:20 Luyolo Mkentane

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) says it expects a strike certificate to be issued after parties failed to find common ground during a dispute resolution process held over two days in the motor sector this week.

Numsa, the biggest union in the country with more than 400,000 members, is demanding a 12% increase from employers including the Fuel Retailers Association (FRA) and the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI), which have offered increases of between 3% and 4% for forecourt attendants, cleaners and cashiers...

