Motor sector bosses offer Numsa inflation-based pay increases
Employers in the automotive sector have offered unions a multiterm wage agreement for increases of up to 6.2% in the multibillion rand industry, but a pay hike deal is yet to be hammered out, with more talks scheduled between parties for next week.
The Automobile Manufacturers Employers Organisation (Ameo), the employer body representing Toyota Motors SA, Nissan, Isuzu, Ford, VW SA, BMW SA and Mercedes Benz, has proposed increases of 6.2% in the first year, 5.6% in year two and 4.7% in the final year, according to Irvin Jim, general secretary of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa)...
