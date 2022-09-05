×

National / Labour

Steel and engineering stakeholders want pay hike extended to nonparties

Those not party to the deal employ 190,000 people — and some say they cannot afford it

05 September 2022 - 19:05 Luyolo Mkentane

Stakeholders in the steel and engineering industry have called on labour & employment minister Thulas Nxesi to gazette and extend a multiterm pay hike deal signed in 2021 to nonparties, after a crippling strike that cost the sector R600m in lost output.      

The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), among other unions, signed a three-year wage agreement in October 2021 for workers to get annual increases of 6% until end-2024. The Reserve Bank has forecast an inflation rate of 6.5% for 2022...

