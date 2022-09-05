Steel and engineering stakeholders want pay hike extended to nonparties

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
You don’t need a psychic to tell you Cyril Ramaphosa would be posing for snaps of himself admiring some fresh tar
The former SA Revenue Service senior manager says the EFF deputy president was illegally in possession of classified documents
His political opponents are clamouring for a step-aside in aid of a proper probe into his farm burglary scandal
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Evan Pickworth interviews Mansoor Parker, executive in the tax practice at ENSafrica
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
UK bookmaker William Hill says betting odds are stacked against Truss outlasting May’s premiership
Game’s administrators have historically been reactionary rather than proactive
Buyers also have a chance to pick up custom Harleys and a Morris Minor among the lots
Stakeholders in the steel and engineering industry have called on labour & employment minister Thulas Nxesi to gazette and extend a multiterm pay hike deal signed in 2021 to nonparties, after a crippling strike that cost the sector R600m in lost output.
The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), among other unions, signed a three-year wage agreement in October 2021 for workers to get annual increases of 6% until end-2024. The Reserve Bank has forecast an inflation rate of 6.5% for 2022...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Steel and engineering stakeholders want pay hike extended to nonparties
Those not party to the deal employ 190,000 people — and some say they cannot afford it
Stakeholders in the steel and engineering industry have called on labour & employment minister Thulas Nxesi to gazette and extend a multiterm pay hike deal signed in 2021 to nonparties, after a crippling strike that cost the sector R600m in lost output.
The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), among other unions, signed a three-year wage agreement in October 2021 for workers to get annual increases of 6% until end-2024. The Reserve Bank has forecast an inflation rate of 6.5% for 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.