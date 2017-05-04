Bargaining council can hear Home Affairs dispute, Constitutional Court rules

The Constitutional Court dismissed an appeal by the Department of Home Affairs on Thursday and ruled a mutual-interest dispute between the department and its employees over Saturday work shifts could be referred to bargaining council conciliation.

At the heart of the issue between workers and the department was whether the matter could be heard by the bargaining council despite it being argued to be a dispute of interests as opposed to a dispute of rights.

In February 2015 the department proposed changes to the working hours schedule of its employees where they would work one hour less on weekdays, but would have to work in rotation from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

Employees, represented by the Public Servants Association and the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union, opposed the new model in 2015, demanding that it be subject the General Public Service Sectoral Bargaining Council.

When the dispute was set down for Bargaining Council conciliation the department successfully argued the matter did not involve a matter of mutual interest in terms of section 64 (1) of the Labour Relations Act and was operational in nature.

Constitutional Court Justice Johan Froneman said disputes of a mutual interest referred to conciliation had to be conciliated whether they relate to rights disputes or interest disputes.

The department said due to the Constitutional Court ruling, the status quo regarding Saturday work would remain in effect.

"The status quo therefore remains. Civic Services Front Offices will continue to open on Saturdays to offer services to citizens and other clients. The Department of Home Affairs will do all in its power to ensure improved services are offered to the public," the department said.

The department said employees would still be required to work a maximum of 40 hours per week in line with labour laws, including the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.