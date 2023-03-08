Health activists seek to join legal fight against costly cystic fibrosis treatment

Strong US private payrolls report is seen as increasing the likelihood of the Fed raising rates by a further 50 basis points
The reconfigured and enlarged cabinet, now representing Team SA, must set the pace for a way forward and will be judged by its results
Tshwane must approve its budget adjustment by the end of the month but has yet to name a new mayor and mayoral committee after the disqualification of Murunwa Makwarela
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
LNG and helium producer says second phase of Virginia project will start production in 2026 and cost $1.6bn
CEO Leila Fourie says the JSE is preparing back up power and engaging with regulators should a grid failure restricts access to its trading engine
Manufacturing confidence crashed in the reporting period, hit by the frequency of power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
US prosecutors allege that Arif Naqvi is the architect of a plot to defraud investors including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Jockey, who turns 36 on Saturday, set to partner Cala Muretta and War Empress at Free State track on Thursday
Dealer association says it is unable to enforce transformation processes as member businesses have own objectives
Health activists have thrown their weight behind a potentially precedent-setting legal challenge launched by cystic fibrosis patients against Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals over its patents on costly, life-saving treatments.
Vertex is under fire from activists and cystic fibrosis patients co-ordinating campaigns in SA, India, Brazil and Ukraine over the price of its patented treatment Trikafta, which costs more than $322,000 (just under R6m) per patient per year in the US. Trikafta is Vertex’s key revenue-driver, delivering $7.69bn in its 2022 financial year, or 86% of its total revenue for the period, according to financial statements on its website...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Health activists seek to join legal fight against costly cystic fibrosis treatment
Medicines Sans Frontieres and the Treatment Action Campaign to weigh in
Health activists have thrown their weight behind a potentially precedent-setting legal challenge launched by cystic fibrosis patients against Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals over its patents on costly, life-saving treatments.
Vertex is under fire from activists and cystic fibrosis patients co-ordinating campaigns in SA, India, Brazil and Ukraine over the price of its patented treatment Trikafta, which costs more than $322,000 (just under R6m) per patient per year in the US. Trikafta is Vertex’s key revenue-driver, delivering $7.69bn in its 2022 financial year, or 86% of its total revenue for the period, according to financial statements on its website...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.