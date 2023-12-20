Health regulator withdraws lubricant that caused fungus in 380 people
The lubricating jelly is used in various medical and surgical procedures
20 December 2023 - 18:03
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has recalled Lubri-A sterile lubricating jelly across all health facilities in the country after 380 patients contracted a yeast-like fungus stemming from use of the product.
The lubricating jelly is used in medical and surgical procedures such as inserting urinary catheters and ultrasound guided insertion of venous catheters. ..
