BREAKING NEWS: Court orders health department to disclose Covid-19 vaccine contracts
The judge found that the health department failed to show the information sought by HJI fell within exceptions allowed by PAIA
The Pretoria high court has ordered the health department to disclose details of the secret Covid-19 vaccines contracts it signed with pharmaceutical manufacturers at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, upholding a legal challenge brought by the Health Justice Initiative (HJI) to compel officials to open their books.
The government signed several vaccine contracts during a period of intense global competition for scarce supplies, but has disclosed few aspects of the deals it signed with Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, the Serum Institute of India and the international vaccine sharing mechanism, Covax. Nor has it revealed details of the negotiations it held with other parties, such as pharmaceutical manufacturer Moderna, or the AU’s African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team...
