×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Health

Regular exercise may boost effect of Covid-19 vaccines, new study shows

Fully vaccinated people with high levels of activity are three times less likely to be admitted to hospital

BL Premium
25 October 2022 - 01:31 Tamar Kahn

Regular exercise may enhance the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines, with protection against severe disease rising hand in hand with increased activity, according to research among members of Discovery Health’s incentive programme, Vitality.

Discovery Health is the medical scheme administrator subsidiary of JSE-listed health and life insurer Discovery, and its Vitality scheme rewards members who exercise regularly with incentives such as discounts on shopping and travel...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.