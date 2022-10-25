Regular exercise may boost effect of Covid-19 vaccines, new study shows

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Regular exercise may enhance the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines, with protection against severe disease rising hand in hand with increased activity, according to research among members of Discovery Health’s incentive programme, Vitality.
Discovery Health is the medical scheme administrator subsidiary of JSE-listed health and life insurer Discovery, and its Vitality scheme rewards members who exercise regularly with incentives such as discounts on shopping and travel...
