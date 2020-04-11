National / Health

Must read articles on Covid-19 from the past week

11 April 2020 - 12:26 Pieter van der Merwe
A patient sits in consultation with healthcare workers before being tested for COVID-19 coronavirus at the Schotsche Kloof Civic Centre in the historical Bo-Kaap district of Cape Town on April 7, 2020. - This was the first community run screening and testing in Bo-kaap. (Photo by Barry Christianson / AFP)
A patient sits in consultation with healthcare workers before being tested for COVID-19 coronavirus at the Schotsche Kloof Civic Centre in the historical Bo-Kaap district of Cape Town on April 7, 2020. - This was the first community run screening and testing in Bo-kaap. (Photo by Barry Christianson / AFP)

Two weeks into a national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of Sars-Cov-2, the president announced a 14-day extension, effectively restarting the 21-day effort on the eve of Good Friday.

The following morning, the acting director-general of health told parliament that the state’s restriction may have already delayed the virus’ peak by a few months.

While many businesses and citizens alike appreciate the need for the restrictions under the state of disaster, there are economic concerns that need to be considered as well. This has been met with a combination of measures to support industries and workers as the state is tasked with limiting the spread of the virus, as well as the fiscal damage.

ANALYSIS: Was Ramaphosa right to extend the lockdown?

Ramaphosa needs to take SA into his confidence and reveal how the data shows that Covid-19 could kill far more people than halting SA’s limping ...
Five reasons SA’s Covid-19 response is working

It’s all about timing – and SA seems to have hit the sweet spot
Wear cloth face masks in public, urges health minister Zweli Mkhize

Until now the government and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases have said people without symptoms do not need to wear masks
Johann Rupert: ‘This isn’t just a pause — it’s an entire reset of our economic system’

As the Covid-19 pandemic spreads, business leaders are painting a grim picture of our economic future – and are giving their ideas on how the world ...
SA to take $1bn Covid-19 loan from New Development Bank

Loan will be made available within days to help fight the corona virus pandemic
Lesetja Kganyago: ‘You fix your roof before the rain comes’

Despite the pressure on the Reserve Bank to do more to counter the impact of the coronavirus, it is determined to stay in its lane. Quasi-fiscal ...
Woolworths executives take pay cut due to Covid-19 to support employees

Retailer will continue to pay staff and give essential service workers a bonus
Winter is coming: 4 reasons to be wary of SA’s Covid-19 response

Why it is too early to claim victory just yet and why the toughest days lie ahead
Meanwhile, many thought leaders, politicians, experts and journalists are closely monitoring the developments. Here are some of their observations.

READ IN FULL: President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech

Read President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on the extension of SA's lockdown by two weeks
