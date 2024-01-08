DA to lay charges against Blade Nzimande, alleging corruption at NSFAS
Claims of corruption were levelled against Nzimande and NSFAS chair Ernest Khosa last week by Outa
The DA intends to lay criminal charges against higher education and training minister Blade Nzimande, and has briefed its legal team to declare the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board delinquent, party leader John Steenhuisen announced on Monday.
The DA’s legal action follows the allegations of corruption levelled against Nzimande and NSFAS chair Ernest Khosa last week by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). On January 4 the civil society organisation released voice recordings of two meetings between Khosa and a representative of an unnamed service provider, alleging they provided evidence that kickbacks were paid to Nzimande and Khosa, along with a payment of R1m to the SACP, in return for tenders and protection for service providers. The SACP is chaired by Nzimande. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.