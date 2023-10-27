National Assembly passes controversial schools bill
DA argues the bill disempowers schools, parents, and communities
27 October 2023 - 05:00
The National Assembly has approved the contentious Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, paving the way for the ANC government to tighten its oversight of public schools’ admission and language policies.
The bill still has to be considered by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), but SA’s second house of parliament is not expected to make any material changes before submitting it to the president for assent. The big question now hanging over the bill is whether the NCOP has enough time to process it before the current legislature’s term of office ends in May 2024...
