Education bill sparks walkout by MPs
Report on Bela bill appears to have ignored thousands of public submissions
15 August 2023 - 21:27
Opposition MPs walked out of parliament’s basic education committee on Tuesday in protest after the chair declined to take questions on a report on the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill that appears to have ignored thousands of public submissions.
Their walkout delayed the committee’s clause-by-clause deliberation on the bill because it left the meeting without a quorum, and it also drew attention to parliament’s constitutional obligation to consult the public on proposed legislation or risk having new laws struck down by the courts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.