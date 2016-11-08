Stellenbosch University must pay damages to student burnt in hostel fire
Stellenbosch University has been found to be liable for damages to a student who was injured seriously in a fire at one of its hostels in 2007.
Izak Potgieter, a 21-year-old‚ third-year student at the Eendrag men’s hostel, was asleep in his top-floor room when the fire broke out on August 9 2007.
He heard the roar of fire and people shouting and running down the corridor.
Opening his door he was faced by a wall of flames, so he escaped through the window of his third-floor room.
The student regained consciousness in hospital two weeks later‚ a paraplegic‚ with burnt hands‚ arms‚ back‚ legs and feet.
Potgieter’s case was that the university was obliged to ensure proper and reasonable safety measures and procedures at its student hostels.
He said the absence of fire stops in the roof posed a fire risk to the residents on the top floor.
There had been a fire in 1983 at the Huis Ten Bosch hostel with a roof structure similar to Eendrag’s.
Potgieter said it was only in 2011 that the university implemented a roof-risk mitigation project at hostels where there was a risk to life and safety of residents. This included installing of fire stops in pitched roof voids.
He claimed steps taken by the university — installing smoke detectors in the roof void of Eendrag linked to an alarm — were inadequate.
The High Court in Cape Town found that Potgieter had shown that on balance of probabilities the university was negligent.
The court said a "diligent father" in the position of the university would have foreseen‚ after the Huis Ten Bosch fire in 1983‚ that its failure to take reasonable steps to guard against a similar occurrence would cause injury to students in its hostels.
"A (diligent father) in the position of the (university) would also have taken reasonable steps to guard against such an occurrence‚" Judge Judith Cloete said in judgment passed on Friday.
The amount of damages will be determined later.
