Global online retailers in Patel's sights
Popularity of Temu and Shein a problem for local textile sector
05 May 2024 - 06:06
The government is on a mission to confront global online retail platforms that use tariff loopholes in South Africa to undermine locally-produced goods and retail stores, says trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel.
“The key principle is to ensure that everybody is treated equally, that South African retailers who have to pay full VAT and who have to pay full customs duties should not be disadvantaged against any other player, and that South African online retail platforms are not disadvantaged against those who operate abroad and that [our] manufacturers are not disadvantaged...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.