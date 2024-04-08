SAA sets sights on new CEO after collapse of Takatso deal
A new executive management team is sought in bid to stabilise the airline
08 April 2024 - 20:10
State-owned airline SAA is on the hunt for a new executive management team after the collapse of a deal that would have placed the majority of its ownership in private hands.
The airline has been led by an interim executive management team since 2022 after it exited business rescue in 2021. SAA said the new appointments were a bid to stabilise the airline. ..
