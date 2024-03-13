SAA’s R3bn deal with Takatso collapses
Pravin Gordhan makes the announcement following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday
13 March 2024 - 16:51
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has announced that SAA’s deal with strategic equity partner Takatso has been terminated, in a major setback to one of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s biggest privatisation drives amid pushback from some in the ruling ANC party.
“Late last week there was agreement that by mutual consent this transaction should be terminated as there is no clear path forward,” Gordan said after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.