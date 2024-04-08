JSC to start hearings for Constitutional Court judge
Western Cape judge-president John Hlophe has appealed to the apex court against his impeachment
08 April 2024 - 05:00
Starting this week, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will be interviewing candidates for top judicial vacancies in the Constitutional Court, Electoral Court and incoming Land Court.
Hearings for the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), SA’s second-highest court, will be held next month, after the JSC’s controversial decision last year not to fill vacant seats, despite the availability of qualified candidates, was challenged by legal bodies. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.