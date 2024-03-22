Mapisa-Nqakula challenges search and seizure at her home

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. File photo: FRENNIESHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Embattled National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s office on Friday indicated she had filed court papers challenging the search and seizure at her Bruma, Johannesburg, home earlier this week.
Her team dismissed allegations she was under arrest or had handed herself over to the police.
“We can confirm that the speaker and her family are at home and she had no interaction with the National Prosecuting Authority Investigating Directorate since the search and seizure operation at her house on Tuesday March 19,” her office said.
“We can also confirm this morning [Friday] the speaker has filed papers in court challenging the manner in which the search and seizure warrant was obtained and the operation itself.
“She also demands, within her right, that she can be given full disclosure of all material information relating to the case, including the full docket to be able to prepare her defence against what she regards are baseless allegations.”
The raid at Mapisa-Nqakula’s home followed a Sunday Times report that an investigation by the directorate into Mapisa-Nqakula had been completed.
The newspaper reported earlier in March that Mapisa-Nqakula was being investigated in connection with allegations that while she was defence minister she was paid millions in cash bribes by a defence force contractor.
It was further reported that a high-level investigation had been instituted into the accusations that Mapisa-Nqakula solicited and was paid up to R2.3m in cash, delivered in gift bags by defence industry businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the wife of a general in the military health service.
The investigation began six months ago and was known to only a select few within the directorate.
This is a developing story.
