EDITORIAL: Making a mockery of clean governance
Having the tick of impropriety behind your name — or at the very least a charge of incompetence — would seem to be a badge of honour in the ANC
It’s the stuff of movies: an apparently dodgy defence minister; black market forex deals; bribes code-named “wigs”, “snuff”, “impepho” (incense) and “imithi” (medicines); cash stashed in high-end handbags and handed over clandestinely in VIP areas; and the businesswoman at the centre of it all insisting on being given a ballpark figure of how much she still needs to stump up so she can “budget properly”.
That’s just some of the detail in an affidavit that alleges Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula solicited R2.3m in cash bribes during her tenure as defence minister. As the Sunday Times reported at the weekend, the parliamentary speaker is apparently front and centre in an “advanced” probe by the Investigating Directorate...
