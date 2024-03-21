Mapisa-Nqakula takes special leave over corruption allegations
The former defence minister is under investigation for allegedly soliciting bribes
21 March 2024 - 20:50
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has taken “special leave”, effective immediately, in the wake of reports of her imminent arrest on charges of corruption.
Mapisa-Nqakula said in a statement on Thursday that she has taken the decision given the “seriousness of the allegations and the attendant extensive media speculation”...
